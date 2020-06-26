All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
2219 South Hall Road
2219 South Hall Road

2219 S Hall Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2219 S Hall Rd, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 890 sf home is located in Independence, MO. This home features plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and 1 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 South Hall Road have any available units?
2219 South Hall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 South Hall Road have?
Some of 2219 South Hall Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 South Hall Road currently offering any rent specials?
2219 South Hall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 South Hall Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 South Hall Road is pet friendly.
Does 2219 South Hall Road offer parking?
Yes, 2219 South Hall Road offers parking.
Does 2219 South Hall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 South Hall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 South Hall Road have a pool?
No, 2219 South Hall Road does not have a pool.
Does 2219 South Hall Road have accessible units?
No, 2219 South Hall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 South Hall Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 South Hall Road does not have units with dishwashers.
