Independence, MO
2210 S. Maywood
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

2210 S. Maywood

2210 South Maywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2210 South Maywood Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Independence Home in great location and great Schools - This Independence Missouri home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The Floors are all hard surface laminate or Tile. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There is a gas furnace and central air. There is plenty of additional storage room in the basement. There is also a large fenced yard and a one car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit.and pet rent, Sorry No Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-454-4555
Rent $895.00 per Month

(RLNE5171441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 S. Maywood have any available units?
2210 S. Maywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 S. Maywood have?
Some of 2210 S. Maywood's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 S. Maywood currently offering any rent specials?
2210 S. Maywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 S. Maywood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 S. Maywood is pet friendly.
Does 2210 S. Maywood offer parking?
Yes, 2210 S. Maywood offers parking.
Does 2210 S. Maywood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 S. Maywood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 S. Maywood have a pool?
No, 2210 S. Maywood does not have a pool.
Does 2210 S. Maywood have accessible units?
No, 2210 S. Maywood does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 S. Maywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 S. Maywood has units with dishwashers.

