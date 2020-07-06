2210 S. Maywood

Amenities
Independence Home in great location and great Schools - This Independence Missouri home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The Floors are all hard surface laminate or Tile. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There is a gas furnace and central air. There is plenty of additional storage room in the basement. There is also a large fenced yard and a one car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit.and pet rent, Sorry No Vouchers.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing 913-454-4555
Rent $895.00 per Month
