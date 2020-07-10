All apartments in Independence
213 North Davidson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

213 North Davidson Avenue

213 North Davidson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 North Davidson Avenue, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 4BD was just totally renovated by Conrex. New carpet as well as hardwood floors. All new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, as well as a fenced in backyard. schedule a self showing and apply now! Move in special: Move in before 9/30 and we will waive your first month's rent and give you half off your 2nd month!
Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-788-6957 or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-788-6957 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 North Davidson Avenue have any available units?
213 North Davidson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 North Davidson Avenue have?
Some of 213 North Davidson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 North Davidson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 North Davidson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 North Davidson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 North Davidson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 213 North Davidson Avenue offer parking?
No, 213 North Davidson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 213 North Davidson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 North Davidson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 North Davidson Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 North Davidson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 North Davidson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 North Davidson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 North Davidson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 North Davidson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
