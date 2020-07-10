All apartments in Independence
2111 S Norwood Ave

2111 South Norwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2111 South Norwood Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 S Norwood Ave have any available units?
2111 S Norwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2111 S Norwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2111 S Norwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 S Norwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 S Norwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2111 S Norwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2111 S Norwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2111 S Norwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 S Norwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 S Norwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2111 S Norwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2111 S Norwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2111 S Norwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 S Norwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 S Norwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 S Norwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 S Norwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

