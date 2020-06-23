20018 East 12th Terrace South

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bdrm/2 bath split level home in a great neighborhood newly renovated by Conrex. Featuring all new flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher in your open concept kitchen. Enjoy updated modern fixtures throughout, as well as a finished basement, fenced in backyard and 2 car garage. This amazing home wont last long so please schedule a self showing and Apply today!



Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-629-8440 or email rentkansascity@con-rex.com visit our website www.rentconrex.com



Pets are permitted:

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Renters insurance will be required.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.