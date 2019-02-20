19109 East 30th Terrace South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before September 5th!

Pride shows in this well maintained home! Super clean home close to Independence Center and close to highway access. Home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot that is great for kids. Great deck for entertaining. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.