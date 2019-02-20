All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 19109 East 30th Terrace South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
19109 East 30th Terrace South
Last updated August 14 2019 at 4:21 PM

19109 East 30th Terrace South

19109 East 30th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19109 East 30th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before September 5th!
Pride shows in this well maintained home! Super clean home close to Independence Center and close to highway access. Home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot that is great for kids. Great deck for entertaining. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19109 East 30th Terrace South have any available units?
19109 East 30th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 19109 East 30th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
19109 East 30th Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19109 East 30th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 19109 East 30th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 19109 East 30th Terrace South offer parking?
No, 19109 East 30th Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 19109 East 30th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19109 East 30th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19109 East 30th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 19109 East 30th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 19109 East 30th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 19109 East 30th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 19109 East 30th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 19109 East 30th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19109 East 30th Terrace South have units with air conditioning?
No, 19109 East 30th Terrace South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City