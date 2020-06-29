1904 S Hardy Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This is the home you've been waiting for! Everything is new! This home was designed for the future homeowner in mind. Enjoy the grand living room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors and masterful trim! So much charm! You will also LOVE the designer kitchen with brand new premium cabinetry, QUARTZ countertops, a luxury tile floor and backsplash with stainless steel appliances! With 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a screened front porch, and walk out back deck. There is nothing you won't love about this home!