All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1904 S Hardy Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1904 S Hardy Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:43 AM

1904 S Hardy Ave

1904 South Hardy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1904 South Hardy Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is the home you've been waiting for! Everything is new! This home was designed for the future homeowner in mind. Enjoy the grand living room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors and masterful trim! So much charm! You will also LOVE the designer kitchen with brand new premium cabinetry, QUARTZ countertops, a luxury tile floor and backsplash with stainless steel appliances! With 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a screened front porch, and walk out back deck. There is nothing you won't love about this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 S Hardy Ave have any available units?
1904 S Hardy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1904 S Hardy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1904 S Hardy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 S Hardy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1904 S Hardy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1904 S Hardy Ave offer parking?
No, 1904 S Hardy Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1904 S Hardy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 S Hardy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 S Hardy Ave have a pool?
No, 1904 S Hardy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1904 S Hardy Ave have accessible units?
No, 1904 S Hardy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 S Hardy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 S Hardy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 S Hardy Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 S Hardy Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City