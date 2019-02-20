All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1815 S Hawthorne Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM

1815 S Hawthorne Avenue

1815 S Hawthorne Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1815 S Hawthorne Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1815 S Hawthorne Ave - 1815 S Hawthorne Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to local shopping and highways!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Bonus room
-Basement
-Deck
-Porch
-Fenced yard
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$750.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$250 non refundable deposit for the first pet
$250 refundable deposit for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4804694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
1815 S Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1815 S Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
No, 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 S Hawthorne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City