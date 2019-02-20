Amenities
1808 S Home Ave Independence, MO 64052
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Sugar Creek available immediately for rent.
2BR / 1Ba available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $775.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.
Major qualifications necessary are.
-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit
Please call for more info.
Apply online at
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/690263
App fees differ online
(RLNE4829120)