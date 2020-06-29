All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1807 S. Hedges Ave

1807 South Hedges Street · No Longer Available
Location

1807 South Hedges Street, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - move in ready - 3 bedroom/ 1 bath and rooms are fairly large. Unfinished basement for storage, and a one car garage that could be made into a 2 car garage. Large kitchen w/ dining room attached. Washer & dryer connections on one level.

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis

Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
3 bedroom / 1 bath house -
Rent $950/ Security Deposit $950

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties.

(RLNE5496807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 S. Hedges Ave have any available units?
1807 S. Hedges Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1807 S. Hedges Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1807 S. Hedges Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 S. Hedges Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 S. Hedges Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1807 S. Hedges Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1807 S. Hedges Ave offers parking.
Does 1807 S. Hedges Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 S. Hedges Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 S. Hedges Ave have a pool?
No, 1807 S. Hedges Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1807 S. Hedges Ave have accessible units?
No, 1807 S. Hedges Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 S. Hedges Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 S. Hedges Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 S. Hedges Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 S. Hedges Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
