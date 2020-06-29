1807 S. Hedges Ave

Amenities
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - move in ready - 3 bedroom/ 1 bath and rooms are fairly large. Unfinished basement for storage, and a one car garage that could be made into a 2 car garage. Large kitchen w/ dining room attached. Washer & dryer connections on one level.
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
3 bedroom / 1 bath house -
Rent $950/ Security Deposit $950
Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE5496807)