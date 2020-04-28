All apartments in Independence
18001 East 12th Street
18001 East 12th Street

18001 East 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

18001 East 12th Street North, Independence, MO 64056
Farview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Independence Rental Home - This lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is located just off Hwy 291 and Hwy 24, perfect for any city commuter!

This home has been recently remodeled and features beautiful hardwood flooring, updated tile in the kitchen, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances!

This property will be coming available in early 2019! Check back for more details and pictures!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845

(RLNE4496984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

