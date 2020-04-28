All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
17706 East Greentree Avenue
17706 East Greentree Avenue

17706 Greentree Ave · No Longer Available
Location

17706 Greentree Ave, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy split-level 3 bedroom home in Independence. Tons of light in the living room from the large window. Updated kitchen with modern appliances. Bedrooms and bathrooms with updated fixtures on upper level above the basement garage.Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
**Photos requested 4/8**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17706 East Greentree Avenue have any available units?
17706 East Greentree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 17706 East Greentree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17706 East Greentree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17706 East Greentree Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17706 East Greentree Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17706 East Greentree Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17706 East Greentree Avenue offers parking.
Does 17706 East Greentree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17706 East Greentree Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17706 East Greentree Avenue have a pool?
No, 17706 East Greentree Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17706 East Greentree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17706 East Greentree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17706 East Greentree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17706 East Greentree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17706 East Greentree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17706 East Greentree Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
