Independence, MO
17701 East 36th Street Court South
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:53 PM

17701 East 36th Street Court South

17701 East 36th Street Court South · No Longer Available
Location

17701 East 36th Street Court South, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home on quiet cud-de-sac residing in the Blue Springs school district! The incredible tribute-level home features arched doorways, hardwood floors with tile inlays, and vaulted ceilings throughout. Large bedrooms with, separate living quarters in the fully finished basement with a 5th non conforming bedroom. Adorable home on quiet cud-de-sac residing in the Blue Springs school district! The incredible tribute-level home features arched doorways, hardwood floors with tile inlays, and vaulted ceilings throughout. Large bedrooms with, separate living quarters in the fully finished basement with a 5th non conforming bedroom.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17701 East 36th Street Court South have any available units?
17701 East 36th Street Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 17701 East 36th Street Court South currently offering any rent specials?
17701 East 36th Street Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17701 East 36th Street Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 17701 East 36th Street Court South is pet friendly.
Does 17701 East 36th Street Court South offer parking?
No, 17701 East 36th Street Court South does not offer parking.
Does 17701 East 36th Street Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17701 East 36th Street Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17701 East 36th Street Court South have a pool?
No, 17701 East 36th Street Court South does not have a pool.
Does 17701 East 36th Street Court South have accessible units?
No, 17701 East 36th Street Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 17701 East 36th Street Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 17701 East 36th Street Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17701 East 36th Street Court South have units with air conditioning?
No, 17701 East 36th Street Court South does not have units with air conditioning.
