1714 North Pleasant Street

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Independence Split-Level - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is located right next to Mill Creek Park and is close to shopping, restaurants and more!



Featuring a great split-level layout offering an additional living space downstairs along with access to the garage and tons of additional storage. There are also beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main living space of the home. An open kitchen, dining, living space upstairs really offers a spacious area, perfect for entertaining!The remodeled bathrooms really help this property feel fresh and new!



You also have access to the backyard via the sliding door off the kitchen that leads to a spacious deck, ideal for summer BBQ's and easy access for your pets!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



