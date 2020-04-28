All apartments in Independence
1714 North Pleasant Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1714 North Pleasant Street

1714 North Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 North Pleasant Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Independence Split-Level - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is located right next to Mill Creek Park and is close to shopping, restaurants and more!

Featuring a great split-level layout offering an additional living space downstairs along with access to the garage and tons of additional storage. There are also beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main living space of the home. An open kitchen, dining, living space upstairs really offers a spacious area, perfect for entertaining!The remodeled bathrooms really help this property feel fresh and new!

You also have access to the backyard via the sliding door off the kitchen that leads to a spacious deck, ideal for summer BBQ's and easy access for your pets!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845

(RLNE4440314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 North Pleasant Street have any available units?
1714 North Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 North Pleasant Street have?
Some of 1714 North Pleasant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 North Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1714 North Pleasant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 North Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 North Pleasant Street is pet friendly.
Does 1714 North Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 1714 North Pleasant Street does offer parking.
Does 1714 North Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 North Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 North Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 1714 North Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1714 North Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 1714 North Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 North Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 North Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
