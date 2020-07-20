1712 N Pearl Street

Amenities

1712 N Pearl St - 1712 N Pearl St is a lovely 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D hookups

-Basement

-Shed

-Fenced



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.



To schedule a viewing call Mary at (816) 699-3476 or the leasing line (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$725.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$725.00 security deposit upon approval

$250 non refundable deposit for the first pet

$250 refundable deposit for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE2707867)