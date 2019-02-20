All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1700 South Trail Ridge Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:40 PM

1700 South Trail Ridge Drive

1700 South Trail Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1700 South Trail Ridge Drive, Independence, MO 64050
Queen City

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional open concept floor plan to the finsihed basement with a full bedroom and bathroom! Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive have any available units?
1700 South Trail Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 South Trail Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 South Trail Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City