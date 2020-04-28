All apartments in Independence
16824 East 41st Street South
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

16824 East 41st Street South

16824 East 41st Street South · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16824 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Great 3 bed 2 bath home w/ walkout basement in Blue
Springs School District. Beautiful Hardwood floors in living room and hallway. Spacious open concept kitchen that includes appliances and easy access to your large deck in the back yard. This home offers ample natural sunlight for you to enjoy as well.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16824 East 41st Street South have any available units?
16824 East 41st Street South has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 16824 East 41st Street South currently offering any rent specials?
16824 East 41st Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16824 East 41st Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 16824 East 41st Street South is pet friendly.
Does 16824 East 41st Street South offer parking?
No, 16824 East 41st Street South does not offer parking.
Does 16824 East 41st Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16824 East 41st Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16824 East 41st Street South have a pool?
No, 16824 East 41st Street South does not have a pool.
Does 16824 East 41st Street South have accessible units?
No, 16824 East 41st Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 16824 East 41st Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 16824 East 41st Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16824 East 41st Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 16824 East 41st Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
