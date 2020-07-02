All apartments in Independence
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

16409 E 31st St S

16409 East 31st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

16409 East 31st Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Ranch in Independence!! Property does have 3 bd/2 bths. Would make a great home for your family. Set up to view this beautiful property today, you do not want to miss out!!
This is a must see interior. Beautiful hardwood floors show off this spacious home. As you enter the home you enter the living room that floors into the eat in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops make for modern clean appearance. Family room features side "bonus"room that can be closed off with the pocket french doors. Basement is finished with laundry room with bathroom.
Unfinished area in basement for storage.
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16409 E 31st St S have any available units?
16409 E 31st St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16409 E 31st St S have?
Some of 16409 E 31st St S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16409 E 31st St S currently offering any rent specials?
16409 E 31st St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16409 E 31st St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 16409 E 31st St S is pet friendly.
Does 16409 E 31st St S offer parking?
Yes, 16409 E 31st St S offers parking.
Does 16409 E 31st St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16409 E 31st St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16409 E 31st St S have a pool?
No, 16409 E 31st St S does not have a pool.
Does 16409 E 31st St S have accessible units?
No, 16409 E 31st St S does not have accessible units.
Does 16409 E 31st St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16409 E 31st St S has units with dishwashers.

