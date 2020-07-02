16409 E 31st St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Great Ranch in Independence!! Property does have 3 bd/2 bths. Would make a great home for your family. Set up to view this beautiful property today, you do not want to miss out!!

This is a must see interior. Beautiful hardwood floors show off this spacious home. As you enter the home you enter the living room that floors into the eat in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops make for modern clean appearance. Family room features side "bonus"room that can be closed off with the pocket french doors. Basement is finished with laundry room with bathroom.

Unfinished area in basement for storage.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.