Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:07 PM

16301 East 31st Terrace South

16301 East 31st Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

16301 East 31st Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Check out this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home. Featuring granite counter tops in your open concept kitchen including stainless steel appliances. The kitchen/dining room combo is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy the nice deck and large back yard and so much more. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16301 East 31st Terrace South have any available units?
16301 East 31st Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16301 East 31st Terrace South have?
Some of 16301 East 31st Terrace South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16301 East 31st Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
16301 East 31st Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16301 East 31st Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 16301 East 31st Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 16301 East 31st Terrace South offer parking?
No, 16301 East 31st Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 16301 East 31st Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16301 East 31st Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16301 East 31st Terrace South have a pool?
No, 16301 East 31st Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 16301 East 31st Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 16301 East 31st Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 16301 East 31st Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 16301 East 31st Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.

