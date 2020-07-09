16213 East 40th Street South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You simply must see this exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Independence! Amazing large living room with built in book shelves. Great deck off the back of the house leads right into a huge back yard! Kitchen has loads of cabinet space with separate dining area. The large finished basement family room really makes this house something special! Huge laundry room with hookups and lots of storage space.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.