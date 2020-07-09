All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 16213 East 40th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
16213 East 40th Street South
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:13 PM

16213 East 40th Street South

16213 E 40th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16213 E 40th St S, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You simply must see this exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Independence! Amazing large living room with built in book shelves. Great deck off the back of the house leads right into a huge back yard! Kitchen has loads of cabinet space with separate dining area. The large finished basement family room really makes this house something special! Huge laundry room with hookups and lots of storage space.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16213 East 40th Street South have any available units?
16213 East 40th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 16213 East 40th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
16213 East 40th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16213 East 40th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 16213 East 40th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 16213 East 40th Street South offer parking?
No, 16213 East 40th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 16213 East 40th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16213 East 40th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16213 East 40th Street South have a pool?
No, 16213 East 40th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 16213 East 40th Street South have accessible units?
No, 16213 East 40th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 16213 East 40th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 16213 East 40th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16213 East 40th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 16213 East 40th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City