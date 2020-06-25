1604 North Glen Ellyn Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has been updated with granite counter tops and black appliances for a sleek look. Formal dining area with direct access to the wooden privacy deck. Master bedroom is carpeted with a ceiling fan. Basement area is finished with a wood burning fireplace and an additional full bathroom. Laundry hook ups also located in the finished basement area. Storage shed and privacy fence in the backyard. 2 car garage. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.