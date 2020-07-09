All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 16003 E 35th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
16003 E 35th St S
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:10 PM

16003 E 35th St S

16003 East 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16003 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new beautifully rehabbed property ready for you to call home! Exquisite granite countertops and hardwood floor makes this the perfect home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16003 E 35th St S have any available units?
16003 E 35th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 16003 E 35th St S have?
Some of 16003 E 35th St S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16003 E 35th St S currently offering any rent specials?
16003 E 35th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16003 E 35th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 16003 E 35th St S is pet friendly.
Does 16003 E 35th St S offer parking?
No, 16003 E 35th St S does not offer parking.
Does 16003 E 35th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16003 E 35th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16003 E 35th St S have a pool?
No, 16003 E 35th St S does not have a pool.
Does 16003 E 35th St S have accessible units?
No, 16003 E 35th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 16003 E 35th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 16003 E 35th St S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City