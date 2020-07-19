15402 E 3rd Ter S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely home in Independence!

Great Finished space in the basement.

Located close to all that Independence has to offer.

Single Family Home

Rent 1395.00

Deposit 1300.00

3 bedroom

2.5 bath

2 car garage



Family friendly neighborhood , remodeled home. Stainless steel appliances in the updated kitchen along with granite counter tops. Laundry room just off the kitchen. Family room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Nice deck off the kitchen for morning coffee or afternoon cook out. Delightful wooden fort play structure for kids. Master bedroom has private bathroom with shower, stool and sink. Hall bath contains tub shower combo for other two bedrooms . Only carpet in the home is on the stairs, New flooring throughout. Finished basement divided up into 3 rooms one which walks out to backyard. Half bath downstairs. Located just off Lee's Summit Road and 24 Highway.



*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.