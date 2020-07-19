15402 E 3rd Ter S

All apartments in Independence
Location

15402 East 3rd Terrace South, Independence, MO 64050
Valley View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely home in Independence!
Great Finished space in the basement.
Located close to all that Independence has to offer.
Single Family Home
Rent 1395.00
Deposit 1300.00
3 bedroom
2.5 bath
2 car garage

Family friendly neighborhood , remodeled home. Stainless steel appliances in the updated kitchen along with granite counter tops. Laundry room just off the kitchen. Family room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Nice deck off the kitchen for morning coffee or afternoon cook out. Delightful wooden fort play structure for kids. Master bedroom has private bathroom with shower, stool and sink. Hall bath contains tub shower combo for other two bedrooms . Only carpet in the home is on the stairs, New flooring throughout. Finished basement divided up into 3 rooms one which walks out to backyard. Half bath downstairs. Located just off Lee's Summit Road and 24 Highway.

*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15402 E 3rd Ter S have any available units?
15402 E 3rd Ter S has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15402 E 3rd Ter S have?
Some of 15402 E 3rd Ter S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15402 E 3rd Ter S currently offering any rent specials?
15402 E 3rd Ter S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15402 E 3rd Ter S pet-friendly?
Yes, 15402 E 3rd Ter S is pet friendly.
Does 15402 E 3rd Ter S offer parking?
Yes, 15402 E 3rd Ter S offers parking.
Does 15402 E 3rd Ter S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15402 E 3rd Ter S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15402 E 3rd Ter S have a pool?
No, 15402 E 3rd Ter S does not have a pool.
Does 15402 E 3rd Ter S have accessible units?
No, 15402 E 3rd Ter S does not have accessible units.
Does 15402 E 3rd Ter S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15402 E 3rd Ter S has units with dishwashers.
