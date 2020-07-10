All apartments in Independence
1525 N Pleasant Street

1525 North Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 North Pleasant Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Independence 2 Bedroom Home for Rent! $700 - *Move In Special* HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN WITHIN 15 DAYS OF APPROVAL

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 Bath home for rent with appliances included! You will love the hardwood floors for easy cleaning! This home is close to shopping and all major highways. Large fenced backyard with back deck! Call our office today for showings (816) 453-5532.

Bryant Elementary- Clifford H. Nowlin Middle-Fort Osage High

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE1892242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

