1525 N Pleasant Street

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Independence 2 Bedroom Home for Rent! $700 - *Move In Special* HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF MOVED IN WITHIN 15 DAYS OF APPROVAL



Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 Bath home for rent with appliances included! You will love the hardwood floors for easy cleaning! This home is close to shopping and all major highways. Large fenced backyard with back deck! Call our office today for showings (816) 453-5532.



Bryant Elementary- Clifford H. Nowlin Middle-Fort Osage High



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



