1521 S. Pollard Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ccc79c0b3 ----

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private master bath, unfinished basement and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



