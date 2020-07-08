All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

1521 S. Pollard Ave

1521 South Pollard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1521 South Pollard Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ccc79c0b3 ----
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private master bath, unfinished basement and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Vinyl Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 S. Pollard Ave have any available units?
1521 S. Pollard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 S. Pollard Ave have?
Some of 1521 S. Pollard Ave's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 S. Pollard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1521 S. Pollard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 S. Pollard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1521 S. Pollard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1521 S. Pollard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1521 S. Pollard Ave offers parking.
Does 1521 S. Pollard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 S. Pollard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 S. Pollard Ave have a pool?
No, 1521 S. Pollard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1521 S. Pollard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1521 S. Pollard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 S. Pollard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 S. Pollard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

