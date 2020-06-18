15101 E 44th St S

All apartments in Independence
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15101 East 44th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This house is under construction. The house will be available in June 2020. This house is a ranch style home with the garage entry being at the same level as the rest of the house. This house has 4+ bedrooms. It has 3 full bathrooms, 2 on the main floor and one downstairs, a living room and a dining room with a sliding door that opens onto a patio, a gas fireplace, a large kitchen, lower level family room, 2 laundry rooms with electric hookups, double car garage, with garage door openers. There is a large multi-purpose room on the lower level that can be used as a 5th bedroom, home office, play room, workout room, etc. There are two large walk in closets, one in the master bedroom and one on the lower level for the 4th bedroom. The master bath has double vanity sinks. This home has extra wide hallways and lots of storage space.

The house is in excellent condition with over 4500 square feet of living space, carpet throughout, large closets, all brick front, central air conditioning, solid oak raised panel kitchen cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric range, built in microwave, and smoke detectors. The house does not come with a refrigerator. It is cable/high speed internet ready in every room.

The home is in the Independence school district. This home rents for $2200 per month. A 12 month lease is required, with a 1 month security deposit due at lease signing. Lawn care services provided.

If you need more information or would like to make an appointment to see the house, you may call 816-215-7403. You may download an application at www.singletonmanagement.com. Credit, employment, background checks & rental history required.

(RLNE2043044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15101 E 44th St S have any available units?
15101 E 44th St S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15101 E 44th St S have?
Some of 15101 E 44th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15101 E 44th St S currently offering any rent specials?
15101 E 44th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15101 E 44th St S pet-friendly?
No, 15101 E 44th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 15101 E 44th St S offer parking?
Yes, 15101 E 44th St S does offer parking.
Does 15101 E 44th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15101 E 44th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15101 E 44th St S have a pool?
No, 15101 E 44th St S does not have a pool.
Does 15101 E 44th St S have accessible units?
No, 15101 E 44th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 15101 E 44th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15101 E 44th St S has units with dishwashers.
