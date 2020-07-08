All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1507 West College Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1507 West College Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:15 PM

1507 West College Street

1507 W College St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1507 W College St, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Independence! Spacious living room flows right into the kitchen. Lots of cabinet space for storage. Roomy bedrooms as well as large backyard! Shared area in the basement for extra storage and washer and dryer hook ups. $30/month charge for waterPet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policyRental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualificationsTo apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 West College Street have any available units?
1507 West College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1507 West College Street currently offering any rent specials?
1507 West College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 West College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 West College Street is pet friendly.
Does 1507 West College Street offer parking?
No, 1507 West College Street does not offer parking.
Does 1507 West College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 West College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 West College Street have a pool?
No, 1507 West College Street does not have a pool.
Does 1507 West College Street have accessible units?
No, 1507 West College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 West College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 West College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 West College Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 West College Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City