1507 West College Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly extra storage

Come see this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Independence! Spacious living room flows right into the kitchen. Lots of cabinet space for storage. Roomy bedrooms as well as large backyard! Shared area in the basement for extra storage and washer and dryer hook ups. $30/month charge for waterPet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policyRental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualificationsTo apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.