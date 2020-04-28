15005 East 43rd Street South

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before February 28th!

Don't miss out on this straight ranch home! This 3 bed and 1 and half bath won't last long. The kitchen and living room have an open floor plan. The back yard has all the room you need for grilling and relaxing. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.