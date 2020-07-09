All apartments in Independence
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

1413 S Crane St

1413 South Crane Street · No Longer Available
Location

1413 South Crane Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 984 Sq ft property was built in 1951 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. New tile in the kitchen and dining room . Property has been completely updated. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. Huge fenced in back yard with an awesome deck out back. Brand new furnace and hot water tank
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $35 Application Fee per Adult.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~
Michael 816-872-2350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 S Crane St have any available units?
1413 S Crane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 S Crane St have?
Some of 1413 S Crane St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 S Crane St currently offering any rent specials?
1413 S Crane St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 S Crane St pet-friendly?
No, 1413 S Crane St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1413 S Crane St offer parking?
No, 1413 S Crane St does not offer parking.
Does 1413 S Crane St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 S Crane St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 S Crane St have a pool?
No, 1413 S Crane St does not have a pool.
Does 1413 S Crane St have accessible units?
No, 1413 S Crane St does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 S Crane St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 S Crane St has units with dishwashers.

