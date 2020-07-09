1413 S Crane St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 984 Sq ft property was built in 1951 has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. New tile in the kitchen and dining room . Property has been completely updated. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. Huge fenced in back yard with an awesome deck out back. Brand new furnace and hot water tank

Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $35 Application Fee per Adult.

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~

Michael 816-872-2350