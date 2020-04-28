All apartments in Independence
1403 S Sterling Ave
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:44 AM

1403 S Sterling Ave

1403 S Sterling Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1403 S Sterling Ave, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Property in Independence!
Yard can not be beat!

This three bedroom property features a large living room, separate dining room, a detached garage, a large workshop style basement, another garage for workshop space and over a 1 acre yard.
Imagine the kids running and playing in the huge backyard.
Sugar Creek Elementary
Clifford H Nowlin Middle
Van Horn High School

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up.

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 S Sterling Ave have any available units?
1403 S Sterling Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 S Sterling Ave have?
Some of 1403 S Sterling Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 S Sterling Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1403 S Sterling Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 S Sterling Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 S Sterling Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1403 S Sterling Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1403 S Sterling Ave offers parking.
Does 1403 S Sterling Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 S Sterling Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 S Sterling Ave have a pool?
No, 1403 S Sterling Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1403 S Sterling Ave have accessible units?
No, 1403 S Sterling Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 S Sterling Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 S Sterling Ave has units with dishwashers.
