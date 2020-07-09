1340 S Delaware

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/667f877011 ----

Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bed 1 bath home in Independence MO. It?s near parks, shopping, dining and schools.



The living features hardwood floors, large windows and a ceiling fan to keep you cool in the summer.



In the kitchen you?ll find a considerable amount of cabinet space, a refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher.



The bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space for extra storage.



The bathroom has a single vanity and shower/tub combo.



There is also a large deck and backyard to enjoy at this home.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly

and apply on our website.

homeriverkansascity.com



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1195.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $745.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1195

Parking: Driveway

Lease Length: 12 month

Subdivision: Santa Fe

Nearest Cross Street: W 24th St

Square Footage: 1225

Virtual Tour:

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1

House Number: 1340

Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



Cats Ok

Filter Easy Program

Hardwood Floor