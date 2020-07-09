All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1340 S Delaware.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1340 S Delaware
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

1340 S Delaware

1340 South Delaware Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1340 South Delaware Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/667f877011 ----
Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bed 1 bath home in Independence MO. It?s near parks, shopping, dining and schools.

The living features hardwood floors, large windows and a ceiling fan to keep you cool in the summer.

In the kitchen you?ll find a considerable amount of cabinet space, a refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher.

The bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space for extra storage.

The bathroom has a single vanity and shower/tub combo.

There is also a large deck and backyard to enjoy at this home.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly
and apply on our website.
homeriverkansascity.com

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1195.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $745.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1195
Parking: Driveway
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Santa Fe
Nearest Cross Street: W 24th St
Square Footage: 1225
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1
House Number: 1340
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Cats Ok
Filter Easy Program
Hardwood Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 S Delaware have any available units?
1340 S Delaware doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 S Delaware have?
Some of 1340 S Delaware's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 S Delaware currently offering any rent specials?
1340 S Delaware is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 S Delaware pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 S Delaware is pet friendly.
Does 1340 S Delaware offer parking?
Yes, 1340 S Delaware offers parking.
Does 1340 S Delaware have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 S Delaware does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 S Delaware have a pool?
No, 1340 S Delaware does not have a pool.
Does 1340 S Delaware have accessible units?
No, 1340 S Delaware does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 S Delaware have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 S Delaware has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City