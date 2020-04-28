All apartments in Independence
Location

13013 East 51st Street, Independence, MO 64055
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This 3 bed 2 bath is located near restaurants, entertainment, and more!

The house has original hardwood flooring in the living room and throughout the bedrooms. New LTV flooring is presented in the kitchen and bathroom. New carpet was placed in the fully finished basement. The kitchen has been completely renovated with, new fixtures, matching stainless steel appliances, and countertop/ backsplash. The big backyard features a patio deck! The bathrooms have been fully renovated as well.

Add this to your must-see list today!!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13013 East 51 Street South have any available units?
13013 East 51 Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 13013 East 51 Street South have?
Some of 13013 East 51 Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13013 East 51 Street South currently offering any rent specials?
13013 East 51 Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13013 East 51 Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 13013 East 51 Street South is pet friendly.
Does 13013 East 51 Street South offer parking?
No, 13013 East 51 Street South does not offer parking.
Does 13013 East 51 Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13013 East 51 Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13013 East 51 Street South have a pool?
No, 13013 East 51 Street South does not have a pool.
Does 13013 East 51 Street South have accessible units?
No, 13013 East 51 Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 13013 East 51 Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 13013 East 51 Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
