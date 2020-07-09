All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

13009 E 51st Street S

13009 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

13009 East 51st Street, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13009 E 51st Street S Available 05/01/20 13009 E 51st St (VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON)!! - 13009 E 51st St is a large 4 bed 2 bath home with many amenities!

-4 bed
-2 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Eat-in kitchen
-Large living room
-Basement
-Additional living/laundry area
-Fenced yard
-Large yard
-Backyard deck
-Attached garage
-Spacious driveway

REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

For further questions or concerns, please contact us at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$995 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$995.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
-Minimum credit score of 550
-No evictions
-No multiple evictions
-No outstanding utility bills
-Income of 3x of one month's rent.

(RLNE5738449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

