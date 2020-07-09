Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

13009 E 51st Street S Available 05/01/20 13009 E 51st St (VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON)!! - 13009 E 51st St is a large 4 bed 2 bath home with many amenities!



-4 bed

-2 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Eat-in kitchen

-Large living room

-Basement

-Additional living/laundry area

-Fenced yard

-Large yard

-Backyard deck

-Attached garage

-Spacious driveway



REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.



AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



For further questions or concerns, please contact us at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$995 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$995.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non refundable pet fee

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

-Minimum credit score of 550

-No evictions

-No multiple evictions

-No outstanding utility bills

-Income of 3x of one month's rent.



