Amenities
13009 E 51st Street S Available 05/01/20 13009 E 51st St (VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON)!! - 13009 E 51st St is a large 4 bed 2 bath home with many amenities!
-4 bed
-2 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Eat-in kitchen
-Large living room
-Basement
-Additional living/laundry area
-Fenced yard
-Large yard
-Backyard deck
-Attached garage
-Spacious driveway
REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.
AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
For further questions or concerns, please contact us at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$995 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$995.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
-Minimum credit score of 550
-No evictions
-No multiple evictions
-No outstanding utility bills
-Income of 3x of one month's rent.
(RLNE5738449)