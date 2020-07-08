All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1233 Dickinson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1233 Dickinson Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:36 PM

1233 Dickinson Road

1233 Dickinson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1233 Dickinson Road, Independence, MO 64050
Mill Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There are no agents and no pressure - just a hassle free and relaxed viewing experience.

This family home is conveniently located in the heart of Independence in the Grafton Place neighborhood. Morning routines are a little less stressful with direct access to 24 Highway, 291 and minutes from 435 and I-70. The updated kitchen and peaceful backyard make for perfect entertaining, and you are just a hop skip and jump away from The Square. Anchored in the center by the Truman Courthouse, the historic Independence Square is a revitalized district filled with shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Take full advantage of the roomy basement space for your extra things or simply spreading out for some time to yourself. Your furry friends 40lbs or less are welcome here. There is a $300 non refundable pet fee for the first pet, $150 for each additional pet. Each pet is $25 per month.

Applicant Criteria
1. Monthly income is 3 times the monthly rent

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Dickinson Road have any available units?
1233 Dickinson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1233 Dickinson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Dickinson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Dickinson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Dickinson Road is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Dickinson Road offer parking?
No, 1233 Dickinson Road does not offer parking.
Does 1233 Dickinson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Dickinson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Dickinson Road have a pool?
No, 1233 Dickinson Road does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Dickinson Road have accessible units?
No, 1233 Dickinson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Dickinson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Dickinson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 Dickinson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 Dickinson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City