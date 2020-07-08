1233 Dickinson Road

Amenities

This family home is conveniently located in the heart of Independence in the Grafton Place neighborhood. Morning routines are a little less stressful with direct access to 24 Highway, 291 and minutes from 435 and I-70. The updated kitchen and peaceful backyard make for perfect entertaining, and you are just a hop skip and jump away from The Square. Anchored in the center by the Truman Courthouse, the historic Independence Square is a revitalized district filled with shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Take full advantage of the roomy basement space for your extra things or simply spreading out for some time to yourself. Your furry friends 40lbs or less are welcome here. There is a $300 non refundable pet fee for the first pet, $150 for each additional pet. Each pet is $25 per month.



