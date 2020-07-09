All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1224 West Ruby Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1224 West Ruby Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:09 AM

1224 West Ruby Avenue

1224 West Ruby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1224 West Ruby Street, Independence, MO 64052
Heart of Independence

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean & cozy with a nice back yard with partial fenced back area for pets and a roll in shower, possibly handicap friendly home. Easy access to hwy and shopping. Move-in within 5 days of approved app & deposit! Will accept Independence, Liberty or LS housing vouchers!

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 West Ruby Avenue have any available units?
1224 West Ruby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1224 West Ruby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1224 West Ruby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 West Ruby Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 West Ruby Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1224 West Ruby Avenue offer parking?
No, 1224 West Ruby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1224 West Ruby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 West Ruby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 West Ruby Avenue have a pool?
No, 1224 West Ruby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1224 West Ruby Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1224 West Ruby Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1224 West Ruby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 West Ruby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 West Ruby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 West Ruby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City