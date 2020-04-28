1201 N Pleasant St

Amenities

REDUCED! Freshly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom cottage literally across the street from Truman Library. $700 a month gets you level living, new carpet, fresh paint, a renovated bathroom, and a fantastic rear yard with deck. The house is situated on a large corner lot in an established neighborhood.



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.