All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1201 N Pleasant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1201 N Pleasant St
Last updated October 29 2019 at 4:18 PM

1201 N Pleasant St

1201 North Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1201 North Pleasant Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REDUCED! Freshly updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom cottage literally across the street from Truman Library. $700 a month gets you level living, new carpet, fresh paint, a renovated bathroom, and a fantastic rear yard with deck. The house is situated on a large corner lot in an established neighborhood.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 N Pleasant St have any available units?
1201 N Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1201 N Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 N Pleasant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 N Pleasant St pet-friendly?
No, 1201 N Pleasant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1201 N Pleasant St offer parking?
No, 1201 N Pleasant St does not offer parking.
Does 1201 N Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 N Pleasant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 N Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 1201 N Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 1201 N Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 1201 N Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 N Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 N Pleasant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 N Pleasant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 N Pleasant St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City