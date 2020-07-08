All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11816 East 32nd Street South

11816 East 32nd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

11816 East 32nd Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fall in LOVE with NO Application Fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances. The kitchen also has new white cabinets and a retractable faucet. The hall bath has a bathtub and a vanity area to get ready in. The basement area is finished with access to a small back patio and a second full bathroom with a shower. The laundry is also located in the basement bathroom. The back patio overlooks a fenced in backyard, and the home has a two car garage around the side. Finally, a shed and a basketball goal sit next to the garage. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today before it's gone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11816 East 32nd Street South have any available units?
11816 East 32nd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11816 East 32nd Street South have?
Some of 11816 East 32nd Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11816 East 32nd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11816 East 32nd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11816 East 32nd Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11816 East 32nd Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11816 East 32nd Street South offer parking?
Yes, 11816 East 32nd Street South offers parking.
Does 11816 East 32nd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11816 East 32nd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11816 East 32nd Street South have a pool?
No, 11816 East 32nd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11816 East 32nd Street South have accessible units?
No, 11816 East 32nd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11816 East 32nd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11816 East 32nd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

