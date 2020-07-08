All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11604 East 6th Terrace

11604 E 6th Ter S · No Longer Available
Location

11604 E 6th Ter S, Independence, MO 64054
Bundschu

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled ranch home with so much new!! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Independence is stunning! New appliances coming at move-in. New deck and new fencing in the back yard, perfect for evening entertaining! 1car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

