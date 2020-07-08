11604 East 6th Terrace.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled ranch home with so much new!! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Independence is stunning! New appliances coming at move-in. New deck and new fencing in the back yard, perfect for evening entertaining! 1car garage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.



For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.