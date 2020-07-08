11507 East 37th Terrace South

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come see the beautifully updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home in Independence. Large Living Room, with a decorative fireplace, leads into the Dining Room. Large open Kitchen with an casual Eat-In area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and all appliances are provided. All the bedrooms are nicely sized. Huge unfinished basement with built in shelves for additional storage space and washer/dryer hookups. Screened in porch and spacious backyard for outside entertainment and enjoyment. This comes with a two car garage. Will go fast!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



