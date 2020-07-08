All apartments in Independence
11507 East 37th Terrace South
11507 East 37th Terrace South

11507 East 37th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

11507 East 37th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see the beautifully updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home in Independence. Large Living Room, with a decorative fireplace, leads into the Dining Room. Large open Kitchen with an casual Eat-In area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and all appliances are provided. All the bedrooms are nicely sized. Huge unfinished basement with built in shelves for additional storage space and washer/dryer hookups. Screened in porch and spacious backyard for outside entertainment and enjoyment. This comes with a two car garage. Will go fast!!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pet possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11507 East 37th Terrace South have any available units?
11507 East 37th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11507 East 37th Terrace South have?
Some of 11507 East 37th Terrace South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11507 East 37th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
11507 East 37th Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11507 East 37th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11507 East 37th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 11507 East 37th Terrace South offer parking?
Yes, 11507 East 37th Terrace South offers parking.
Does 11507 East 37th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11507 East 37th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11507 East 37th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 11507 East 37th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 11507 East 37th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 11507 East 37th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 11507 East 37th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11507 East 37th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.

