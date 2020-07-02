All apartments in Independence
1110 E Gudgell
1110 E Gudgell

1110 East Gudgell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 East Gudgell Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Adorable bungalow available now! - This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5669069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 E Gudgell have any available units?
1110 E Gudgell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 E Gudgell have?
Some of 1110 E Gudgell's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 E Gudgell currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E Gudgell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E Gudgell pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 E Gudgell is pet friendly.
Does 1110 E Gudgell offer parking?
Yes, 1110 E Gudgell offers parking.
Does 1110 E Gudgell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 E Gudgell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E Gudgell have a pool?
No, 1110 E Gudgell does not have a pool.
Does 1110 E Gudgell have accessible units?
No, 1110 E Gudgell does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E Gudgell have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 E Gudgell does not have units with dishwashers.

