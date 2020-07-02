1110 E Gudgell

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Adorable bungalow available now! - This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent.



