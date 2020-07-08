11007 E 19th Street South

Amenities
$625 RENT - 1 bd 1 ba duplex Independence - 11007 E 19th St S, Independence, MO 64052
1 bd / 1 ba duplex at end of culdesac; quaint home with electric stove, large stand-up shower. Heat, A/C. Front parking. Rear porch backs up to railroad. Priced right for an immediate move-in!
Rent $625 / Security Deposit $625
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
