11007 E 19th Street South

$625 RENT - 1 bd 1 ba duplex Independence - 11007 E 19th St S, Independence, MO 64052

1 bd / 1 ba duplex at end of culdesac; quaint home with electric stove, large stand-up shower. Heat, A/C. Front parking. Rear porch backs up to railroad. Priced right for an immediate move-in!



Rent $625 / Security Deposit $625



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

- No Housing Vouchers



$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



