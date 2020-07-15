10922 East Winner Road - 2

Amenities

This is an artist studio inside and art gallery, NOT a living space.



Need an art studio to let your creativity bloom? Hassle free, no other fees! Full service Art Galley located in Historic Englewood, with art walks throughout the year. Hang and show in your studio, or rent extra wall space in the Gallery! Several available, some with windows, shelves, closets, corner units, all 70-90 sq ft. Call now for a showing. Thank you!

Art Studios and Gallery space.



Englewood Row is home to ten artist studios and multiple display walls within the Gallery building. The studios adjoin an 800 square foot Gallery where resident artists display their art. Studio spaces provide artists of all career levels with affordable work-spaces in a friendly, community environment. Artist studios can be used for working, display or both. Artists have the capability and are encouraged to reserve and organize exhibitions in the Gallery. We welcome recognized as well as young and emerging local artists seeking to establish their place in the KC area arts community at Englewood Row