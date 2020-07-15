All apartments in Independence
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10922 East Winner Road - 2
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

10922 East Winner Road - 2

10922 East Winner Road · (816) 285-6531
Location

10922 East Winner Road, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is an artist studio inside and art gallery, NOT a living space.

Need an art studio to let your creativity bloom? Hassle free, no other fees! Full service Art Galley located in Historic Englewood, with art walks throughout the year. Hang and show in your studio, or rent extra wall space in the Gallery! Several available, some with windows, shelves, closets, corner units, all 70-90 sq ft. Call now for a showing. Thank you!
Art Studios and Gallery space.

Englewood Row is home to ten artist studios and multiple display walls within the Gallery building. The studios adjoin an 800 square foot Gallery where resident artists display their art. Studio spaces provide artists of all career levels with affordable work-spaces in a friendly, community environment. Artist studios can be used for working, display or both. Artists have the capability and are encouraged to reserve and organize exhibitions in the Gallery. We welcome recognized as well as young and emerging local artists seeking to establish their place in the KC area arts community at Englewood Row

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10922 East Winner Road - 2 have any available units?
10922 East Winner Road - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10922 East Winner Road - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10922 East Winner Road - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10922 East Winner Road - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 10922 East Winner Road - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 10922 East Winner Road - 2 offer parking?
No, 10922 East Winner Road - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 10922 East Winner Road - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10922 East Winner Road - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10922 East Winner Road - 2 have a pool?
No, 10922 East Winner Road - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 10922 East Winner Road - 2 have accessible units?
No, 10922 East Winner Road - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10922 East Winner Road - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10922 East Winner Road - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10922 East Winner Road - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10922 East Winner Road - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
