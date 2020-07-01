10918 East Winner Road

Amenities

parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

2700 sq ft, storefront & full basement space for lease. Upper level has open space with bathroom small prep room & stairs to basement, lower level has open space with back door leading to large parking lot with assigned staff parking.

Check out what is happening in Englewood and be part of it! https://www.englewoodarts.art/



Must prove income of 3 times the rent to qualify and have current business plan to present.

Must have clean landlord history, no unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Minimum 1 year lease

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, additional required based on credit, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531