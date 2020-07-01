All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 10918 East Winner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10918 East Winner Road
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

10918 East Winner Road

10918 East Winner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10918 East Winner Road, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
2700 sq ft, storefront & full basement space for lease. Upper level has open space with bathroom small prep room & stairs to basement, lower level has open space with back door leading to large parking lot with assigned staff parking.
Check out what is happening in Englewood and be part of it! https://www.englewoodarts.art/

Must prove income of 3 times the rent to qualify and have current business plan to present.
Must have clean landlord history, no unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Minimum 1 year lease
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, additional required based on credit, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10918 East Winner Road have any available units?
10918 East Winner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 10918 East Winner Road currently offering any rent specials?
10918 East Winner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10918 East Winner Road pet-friendly?
No, 10918 East Winner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 10918 East Winner Road offer parking?
Yes, 10918 East Winner Road offers parking.
Does 10918 East Winner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10918 East Winner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10918 East Winner Road have a pool?
No, 10918 East Winner Road does not have a pool.
Does 10918 East Winner Road have accessible units?
No, 10918 East Winner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10918 East Winner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10918 East Winner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10918 East Winner Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10918 East Winner Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City