Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10914 East Winner Road
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:17 PM

10914 East Winner Road

10914 East Winner Road · No Longer Available
Location

10914 East Winner Road, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Ever dreamed of having your own coffee shop? Looking for a qualified coffee lover to open shop in existing space, great rent price, artsy area and built in customers to start you off. Can be a mixed use space with bookstore, bakery, or a partnership, etc. just some of the great ideas this space has to offer! Contact me for details. Independence, MO location. $700/mo rent. info@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

