All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 10826 Ayers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10826 Ayers Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

10826 Ayers Street

10826 Ayres Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10826 Ayres Street, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Independence Home Totally Remodeled Everything NEW - This Independence Missouri Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and has been totally remodeled. The floors are a mix of Wood, Tile and 1 bedroom in carpeting. The kitchen has beautiful Kitchen cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliance with Granite Counter tops. There is a gas furnace and central air. Main level has 1 Bedroom with Full bath and a 1/2 bath off Kitchen with main floor Laundry room. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with beautiful hardwood floors. Unfinished basement is excellent for additional storage. There is also a large fenced yard and a two car covered parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517
Rent $1495.00 per Month

(RLNE4708232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10826 Ayers Street have any available units?
10826 Ayers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10826 Ayers Street have?
Some of 10826 Ayers Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10826 Ayers Street currently offering any rent specials?
10826 Ayers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10826 Ayers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10826 Ayers Street is pet friendly.
Does 10826 Ayers Street offer parking?
Yes, 10826 Ayers Street offers parking.
Does 10826 Ayers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10826 Ayers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10826 Ayers Street have a pool?
No, 10826 Ayers Street does not have a pool.
Does 10826 Ayers Street have accessible units?
No, 10826 Ayers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10826 Ayers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10826 Ayers Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City