10826 Ayers Street

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Independence Home Totally Remodeled Everything NEW - This Independence Missouri Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and has been totally remodeled. The floors are a mix of Wood, Tile and 1 bedroom in carpeting. The kitchen has beautiful Kitchen cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliance with Granite Counter tops. There is a gas furnace and central air. Main level has 1 Bedroom with Full bath and a 1/2 bath off Kitchen with main floor Laundry room. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with beautiful hardwood floors. Unfinished basement is excellent for additional storage. There is also a large fenced yard and a two car covered parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517

Rent $1495.00 per Month



