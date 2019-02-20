10826 Ayers Street

Amenities

Independence Home Totally Remodeled Everything NEW - This Independence Missouri Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and has been totally remodeled. The floors are a mix of Wood, Tile and 1 bedroom in carpeting. The kitchen has beautiful Kitchen cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliance with Granite Counter tops. There is a gas furnace and central air. Main level has 1 Bedroom with Full bath and a 1/2 bath off Kitchen with main floor Laundry room. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with beautiful hardwood floors. Unfinished basement is excellent for additional storage. There is also a large fenced yard and a two car covered parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent $1495.00 per Month



(RLNE4708232)