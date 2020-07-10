All apartments in Independence
10514 East 10th Street South
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:14 PM

10514 East 10th Street South

10514 E 10th St S · No Longer Available
Location

10514 E 10th St S, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
online portal
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Pets not allowed

“ Check out our move in special! First months rent is $500! ”

This Independence Duplex has been recently updated and is ready to move in ASAP! Located on a cute, quiet street in a cozy neighborhood, this property offers ample space to grow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, with a brand new stove and refrigerator!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10514 East 10th Street South have any available units?
10514 East 10th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10514 East 10th Street South have?
Some of 10514 East 10th Street South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10514 East 10th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
10514 East 10th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10514 East 10th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10514 East 10th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 10514 East 10th Street South offer parking?
No, 10514 East 10th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 10514 East 10th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10514 East 10th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10514 East 10th Street South have a pool?
No, 10514 East 10th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 10514 East 10th Street South have accessible units?
No, 10514 East 10th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 10514 East 10th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10514 East 10th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

