10514 East 10th Street South

Amenities
Pets not allowed
“ Check out our move in special! First months rent is $500! ”
This Independence Duplex has been recently updated and is ready to move in ASAP! Located on a cute, quiet street in a cozy neighborhood, this property offers ample space to grow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, with a brand new stove and refrigerator!
Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/
Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.