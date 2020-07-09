All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 10502 E Winner Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10502 E Winner Rd
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

10502 E Winner Rd

10502 East Winner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10502 East Winner Road, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9e4b9e0ef ----
Cute and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a spacious yard!

The kitchen comes with a fridge, stove and tons of cabinets for all your storage needs.

There is a great sized living room with lots of windows for natural light.

The bathroom features a full tub/shower and a vanity!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $25.00 pet rent will be charged per pet per month. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $750.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $650.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $300.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.
Security Deposit: 750
Lease Length: 12 month
Nearest Cross Street: E Truman Rd and S Sterling Ave
Square Footage: 575
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/30
House Number: 10502
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 1
Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs
No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10502 E Winner Rd have any available units?
10502 E Winner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10502 E Winner Rd have?
Some of 10502 E Winner Rd's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10502 E Winner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10502 E Winner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10502 E Winner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10502 E Winner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10502 E Winner Rd offer parking?
No, 10502 E Winner Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10502 E Winner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10502 E Winner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10502 E Winner Rd have a pool?
No, 10502 E Winner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10502 E Winner Rd have accessible units?
No, 10502 E Winner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10502 E Winner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10502 E Winner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City