10502 E Winner Rd

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9e4b9e0ef ----

Cute and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a spacious yard!



The kitchen comes with a fridge, stove and tons of cabinets for all your storage needs.



There is a great sized living room with lots of windows for natural light.



The bathroom features a full tub/shower and a vanity!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $25.00 pet rent will be charged per pet per month. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $750.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $650.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $300.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 750

Lease Length: 12 month

Nearest Cross Street: E Truman Rd and S Sterling Ave

Square Footage: 575

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/30

House Number: 10502

Bathroom: 1

Bedrooms: 1

Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs

No Cats