Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Quarry Ridge Apt 2 bdrm available soon!!! - Life is Better on the Ridge!



Two bedroom apartment available asap; 2 bath; Lovely 825sq ft of living space!



Controlled entry buildings, on-site laundry facility, well-lit parking lot with security cameras; clean, updated apartments; community patio area will soon have BBQ grill and be available for residents events!



Walk-in or call/text 816-922-9932 for appt. See you soon!



$674 plus flat $40 fee for water, sewer & trash.



(RLNE5481759)