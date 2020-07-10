All apartments in Independence
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

1004 S Logan Ave

1004 S Logan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1004 S Logan Ave, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d459d7a033 ----
This gorgeous home will not last long! Apply today! This home is near many parks, easy freeway access & other city attractions.

Just inside the front door you are greeted by a comfortable and open space. There is brand new carpet and a full wall w/ rock detail! There is also a secondary living area that provides all the space you need. It\'s great for a dining room or secondary sitting room.

The kitchen had engineered hardwood, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, & all appliances included.

Each bedroom is large and open. W/D hookups even have their own room!

The backyard is HUGE! It\'s great for playing or entertaining.

Dont miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website:
kansascity-propertymanagement.com
Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $975.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $875.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $525.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.
Security Deposit: 975
Parking: Driveway
Lease Length: 12 month
Nearest Cross Street: 23rd Street
Square Footage: 1188
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/5/15
House Number: 1004
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Disposal
Filter Easy Program
Laundry Area Inside
Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S Logan Ave have any available units?
1004 S Logan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 S Logan Ave have?
Some of 1004 S Logan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 S Logan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S Logan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S Logan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 S Logan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1004 S Logan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1004 S Logan Ave offers parking.
Does 1004 S Logan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 S Logan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S Logan Ave have a pool?
No, 1004 S Logan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S Logan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1004 S Logan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S Logan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 S Logan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

