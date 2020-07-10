1004 S Logan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d459d7a033 ----

This gorgeous home will not last long! Apply today! This home is near many parks, easy freeway access & other city attractions.



Just inside the front door you are greeted by a comfortable and open space. There is brand new carpet and a full wall w/ rock detail! There is also a secondary living area that provides all the space you need. It\'s great for a dining room or secondary sitting room.



The kitchen had engineered hardwood, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, & all appliances included.



Each bedroom is large and open. W/D hookups even have their own room!



The backyard is HUGE! It\'s great for playing or entertaining.



Dont miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website:

kansascity-propertymanagement.com

Kansas City Property Management



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $975.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $875.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $525.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 975

Parking: Driveway

Lease Length: 12 month

Nearest Cross Street: 23rd Street

Square Footage: 1188

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/5/15

House Number: 1004

Bathroom: 1

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



Disposal

Filter Easy Program

Laundry Area Inside

Washer/Dryer Not Included